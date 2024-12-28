Ondrej Palat News: Providing consistency in December

Palat scored a goal on four shots and logged three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Palat scored an even-strength goal early in the third period to put the Devils up 2-1, but Carolina responded with four goals of its own. The 33-year-old has tallied in back-to-back games, and he's found the scoresheet in three consecutive games and seven of his past nine. Palat has contributed eight goals, eight helpers and a plus-5 rating through 38 contests in 2024-25.