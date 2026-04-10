Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat News: Puts up helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Palat logged an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Palat ended a 17-game point drought with the helper. He had 15 shots on net, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in that span. The winger began his Islanders tenure in a middle-six role, but he's slipped to firmly bottom-six usage during his slump. He has earned 15 points, 83 shots on net, 129 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 78 appearances between the Islanders and the Devils this season.

Ondrej Palat
New York Islanders
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