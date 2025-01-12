Ondrej Palat News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Palat scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Palat's tally opened the scoring at 8:10 of the first period. The winger has been playing at a strong level over the last month, earning seven goals and four assists across 15 contests dating back to Dec. 10. The 33-year-old has 10 goals, 19 points, 60 shots on net, 75 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances this season.