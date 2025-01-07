Fantasy Hockey
Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat News: Scores in win vs. Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Palat scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. He also recorded three shots on goal and a hit.

Palat snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal here, and the 33-year-old veteran has been trending in the right direction of late with three goals over his last six outings. Palat is arguably going through his most productive stretch of the campaign dating back to early December since he's registered nine points (six goals, three helpers) over his last 13 contests.

Ondrej Palat
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
