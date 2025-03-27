Ondrej Palat News: Scores shortie Wednesday

Palat scored a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Palat's second game back after he missed two contests due to a lower-body injury. He was able to snap an 11-game goal drought when he scored at 3:14 of the second period to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. The winger is up to 14 goals, 26 points, 87 shots on net, 113 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season. He's often played in a middle-six role, but he's been on the top line recently, though he's more of a supporting scorer than a leader on offense.