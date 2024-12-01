Ondrej Palat News: Sends helper Saturday

Palat provided an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

Palat chipped in four points, 15 shots on net, 26 hits and 11 blocked shots over 14 outings in November. The 33-year-old winger continues to see top-six usage at even strength with little power-play time. He's up to seven points, 31 shots, 47 hits and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances this season, so his fantasy value is limited to deep formats.