Ondrej Palat News: Slated to return against Vancouver

Palat (lower body) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury but should be back in action against Vancouver. Over nine appearances in March, the 33-year-old has logged two assists, 16 hits, six blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while averaging 14:02 of ice time.