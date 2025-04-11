Ondrej Palat News: Tallies on deflection

Palat scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Palat tipped home a Cody Glass attempt for the Devils' second goal, though their offense stalled out after that play. With three points over his last seven contests, Palat is adding a big of depth scoring while seeing middle-six usage. He's up to 15 goals, 13 assists, 94 shots on net, 124 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 75 outings this season, though he has moved around the lineup at times.