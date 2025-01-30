Ondrej Palat News: Tallies opening goal on power play

Palat scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Palat snapped his six-game point drought, which also included one absence due to an illness. He's had moments of productivity this season while seeing top-six minutes at even strength, though he appears to be line for more power-play time while Nico Hischier (upper body) is out. Palat has 11 goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 83 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 51 appearances.