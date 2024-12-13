Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat News: Two-point effort Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Palat produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The veteran winger opened the scoring for the Devils by tipping home a Jack Hughes shot from close range late in the second period. Palat has found a groove while skating on New Jersey's top line, and over the last six contests he's picked up two goals and five points -- an impressive surge for a player who managed just three goals and six points in his first 25 appearances this season.

Ondrej Palat
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now