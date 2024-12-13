Ondrej Palat News: Two-point effort Thursday

Palat produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The veteran winger opened the scoring for the Devils by tipping home a Jack Hughes shot from close range late in the second period. Palat has found a groove while skating on New Jersey's top line, and over the last six contests he's picked up two goals and five points -- an impressive surge for a player who managed just three goals and six points in his first 25 appearances this season.