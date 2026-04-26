Oscar Fisker Molgaard News: Another big game in AHL
Fisker Molgaard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-2 win over Bakersfield in Game 3 on Sunday.
Fisker Molgaard has five points over three playoff contests, powering the Firebirds' offense as they advance to the next round of the postseason. They'll have a tough task against top-seeded Ontario. Fisker Molgaard will get a taste of pressure throughout this postseason run, which should help him prepare for challenging for an NHL job in 2026-27.
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