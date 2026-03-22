Oscar Fisker Molgaard News: Four-point burst in AHL win
Fisker Molgaard scored twice and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Sunday.
Fisker Molgaard had his best game of the season to lead the Firebirds to this win. He has three goals and eight assists over 11 contests since the start of February. The 21-year-old is at 10 goals, 32 points and a plus-4 rating over 46 appearances. He also has an assist over three NHL outings with the Kraken.
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