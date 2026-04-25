Oscar Fisker Molgaard headshot

Oscar Fisker Molgaard News: Keeps Firebirds' season alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Fisker Molgaard scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-4 win over Bakersfield in Game 2 on Saturday.

Fisker Molgaard had the Firebirds' last two goals of the game, keeping their season alive for one more day, at least. He had 34 points over 49 regular-season appearances in the AHL, and he added two assists in 13 NHL contests with the Kraken. The Danish forward still has a bit to prove in the AHL, but he may see more time in the NHL in 2026-27.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Seattle Kraken
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