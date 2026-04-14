Oscar Fisker Molgaard News: Sent back to minors
Fisker Molgaard was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.
Since his call-up on March 25, Fisker Molgaard appeared in 10 games for the team and notched his second assist of the season. He'll return to the Firebirds, where he has 10 goals, 32 points and 78 shots on net across 46 games this season. The 21-year-old center is an upside stash in deep dynasty leagues in fantasy ahead of the 2026-27 season.
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