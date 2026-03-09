Oskar Back News: Chips in with helper

Back logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Back ended a 13-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old is poised to play regularly on the fourth line while the Stars are missing Roope Hintz (lower body), who is out indefinitely. Back won't add much offense, as he has just nine points with 28 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances this season.