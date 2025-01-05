Oskar Back News: Deflects puck in

Back scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

The Stars played pinball on their second goal, and Back had the last touch before it went in. This was his second tally of the season, ending a 22-game goal drought in which he managed six assists and 13 shots on net. The 24-year-old forward has held onto a fourth-line role for much of the campaign. He doesn't offer much scoring upside with 10 points and 20 shots on net over 33 appearances.