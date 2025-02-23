Fantasy Hockey
Oskar Back

Oskar Back News: Draws assist in Sunday's win

RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Back logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Back has a helper in two of his last three games. The Swedish forward continues to hold onto a fourth-line role for the Stars, and while that hasn't led to much offense, it shows the team trusts him to handle defensive duties. For the year, he's at 13 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 52 appearances.

Oskar Back
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
