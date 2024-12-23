Oskar Back News: Logs helper in win

Back notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Back has five helpers over his last eight contests. The 24-year-old remains firmly in a fourth-line role, but the increased offense suggests he's getting a little more comfortable in the middle of his first NHL campaign. Back is up to nine points, 17 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 28 outings overall. Despite his increased offense, he's not a player most fantasy managers will need to rely on.