Oskar Back News: Manages assist Thursday
Back notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Back snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He hasn't scored a goal in 15 contests, but his bottom-six assignment won't lead to much offense most of the time. Back has earned 12 points, 39 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances this season.
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