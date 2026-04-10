Oskar Back headshot

Oskar Back News: Manages assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Back notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Back snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He hasn't scored a goal in 15 contests, but his bottom-six assignment won't lead to much offense most of the time. Back has earned 12 points, 39 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances this season.

Oskar Back
Dallas Stars
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