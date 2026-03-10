Oskar Back News: Nets tying goal Tuesday
Back scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Back ended a 14-game goal drought when he tied the game at 1-1 in the middle of the second period. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two outings, so he's starting to chip in a bit more from the fourth line. He's at five goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating over 54 appearances, making it unlikely he'll be a consistent depth scorer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Back See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Back See More