Oskar Back News: Nets tying goal Tuesday

Back scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Back ended a 14-game goal drought when he tied the game at 1-1 in the middle of the second period. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two outings, so he's starting to chip in a bit more from the fourth line. He's at five goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating over 54 appearances, making it unlikely he'll be a consistent depth scorer.