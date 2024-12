Back notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Back has four helpers over his last six contests. It's one of his best runs so far, but the 24-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role and isn't expected to be a big contributor on offense. He's at eight points, 16 shots on goal, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances.