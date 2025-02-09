Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oskar Back headshot

Oskar Back News: Picks up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Back notched an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Back has two points over his last five outings. The 24-year-old has emerged as a strong defensive forward for the Stars in his rookie year. He hasn't been out of the lineup since Nov. 11, while fellow fourth-liners Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel have both been scratched in February. Even with consistent playing time, Back is not much of an asset for fantasy. He has 12 points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating over 50 appearances.

Oskar Back
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now