Oskar Back News: Picks up helper in win

Back notched an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Back has two points over his last five outings. The 24-year-old has emerged as a strong defensive forward for the Stars in his rookie year. He hasn't been out of the lineup since Nov. 11, while fellow fourth-liners Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel have both been scratched in February. Even with consistent playing time, Back is not much of an asset for fantasy. He has 12 points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating over 50 appearances.