Oskar Back

Oskar Back News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Back logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Back has three points over his last four games. The 24-year-old has received a steady run of playing time in a stretch where Colin Blackwell and Mavrik Bourque have served as the healthy scratch. Back is likely to peak at the fourth line. He has four points, 10 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season.

Oskar Back
Dallas Stars
