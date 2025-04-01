Oskar Back News: Posts helper Monday

Back logged an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Back tied for the team lead in shots in this contest, which is a rarity for the fourth-line forward. He'd posted just six shots (one goal) over his first 13 outings in March and was a scratch in Saturday's game against the Kraken. The 25-year-old rookie has managed 15 points, 41 shots, 33 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating over 67 appearances this season.