Oskar Back News: Records assist in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Back notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Back was scratched three times over the last 10 games of the regular season, though he earned two assists over seven appearances in that span. The 25-year-old rookie is filling a fourth-line role while the Stars are without Jason Robertson (knee) to begin the playoffs. Back had 16 points in 73 regular-season outings, but it's his defensive play that will help him stay in the lineup during the postseason.

