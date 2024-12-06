Oskar Back News: Snags helper in loss

Back notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Back snapped a seven-game point drought when he set up Mavrik Bourque's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Back has been in the lineup most of the season, but he's a fixture on the fourth line when he plays. He's contributed just one goal, four assists, 14 shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances.