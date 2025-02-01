Oskar Back News: Tallies in Friday's win
Back scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Back had two goals, nine shots on net and 11 blocked shots over 15 outings in January. The 24-year-old continues to hold down a fourth-line job, so it's no surprise that his offense is limited. For the season, he has 11 points, 27 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating across 46 appearances. He could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup once Mason Marchment (face) returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now