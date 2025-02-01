Oskar Back News: Tallies in Friday's win

Back scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Back had two goals, nine shots on net and 11 blocked shots over 15 outings in January. The 24-year-old continues to hold down a fourth-line job, so it's no surprise that his offense is limited. For the season, he has 11 points, 27 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating across 46 appearances. He could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup once Mason Marchment (face) returns.