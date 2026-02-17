Oskar Sundqvist Injury: Absent from practice
Sundqvist (upper body) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after he underwent surgery during the Olympic break, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist could receive clearance to play as early as Monday, meaning his availability for the Blues' matchup against Seattle on Feb. 26 probably isn't in jeopardy. He has produced four goals, 14 points, 34 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 53 hits across 43 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Sundqvist See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights148 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Dirtiest to Cleanest: NHL Team Rankings by Fines & Suspensions168 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RecapMarch 6, 2023
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday TargetsJanuary 4, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Sundqvist See More