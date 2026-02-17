Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sundqvist (upper body) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after he underwent surgery during the Olympic break, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist could receive clearance to play as early as Monday, meaning his availability for the Blues' matchup against Seattle on Feb. 26 probably isn't in jeopardy. He has produced four goals, 14 points, 34 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 53 hits across 43 appearances this season.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues
