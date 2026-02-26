Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist Injury: Slated to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sundqvist (upper body) isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against Seattle.

Sundqvist underwent surgery during the Olympic break and will be unavailable for at least one matchup following the league's three-week layoff. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but head coach Jim Montgomery suggested last week that Sundqvist could be cleared to play soon.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues
