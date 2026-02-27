Oskar Sundqvist News: Available for Saturday's matchup
Sundqvist (upper body) will be available for Saturday's game against the Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist underwent surgery during the Olympic break and was forced to miss Thursday's game against Seattle, but he's been cleared to suit up for the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday. Over 43 appearances this season, Sundqvist has recorded four goals, 10 assists, 53 hits, 24 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 13:15 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Sundqvist See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26thYesterday
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights158 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Dirtiest to Cleanest: NHL Team Rankings by Fines & Suspensions178 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RecapMarch 6, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oskar Sundqvist See More