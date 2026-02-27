Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist News: Available for Saturday's matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sundqvist (upper body) will be available for Saturday's game against the Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist underwent surgery during the Olympic break and was forced to miss Thursday's game against Seattle, but he's been cleared to suit up for the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday. Over 43 appearances this season, Sundqvist has recorded four goals, 10 assists, 53 hits, 24 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 13:15 of ice time.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues
