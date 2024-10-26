Fantasy Hockey
Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist News: Being used in winger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 7:17am

Sundqvist had one hit and logged 11:49 of ice time as a third-line winger in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Sundqvist played for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee against Vegas on March 25. Normally a center, he skated on the wing on the third line with Dylan Holloway as the pivot in Thursday's victory. Sundqvist is easing his way back into the lineup and could shift back to the middle soon, per Jeremey Rutherford of The Athletic. The absence of Robert Thomas (lower body) leaves the club susceptible on faceoffs -- he was the team leader at the dot, winning 62.6 percent of his draws. Sundqvist could eventually help in the faceoff circle, where the Blues won just 32 percent of the puck drops against the Leafs.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues
