Oskar Sundqvist News: Cashes in on power play

Sundqvist scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Sundqvist ended a couple of droughts with the Blues' seventh goal. It was his first point since March 2 and his first goal since Feb. 25, which was followed by a span of eight contests in which he had one assist. The 30-year-old still remains on the second power-play unit as a net-front presence, which was how he got his goal Sunday. For the season, he's at six goals, 10 assists, five power-play points, 52 shots on net, 69 hits, 42 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 54 appearances.