Oskar Sundqvist News: Chips in with assist

Sundqvist notched an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Sundqvist was a healthy scratch for two games recently, but he's played the last two contests. He's part of a bottom-six rotation of scratches that also includes Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc, all of whom will be trying to impress new head coach Jim Montgomery. Sundqvist is at three points, seven shots on net, 24 hits, 12 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 14 appearances in 2024-25, giving him minimal upside for fantasy purposes.