Oskar Sundqvist News: Chips in with helper

Sundqvist notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Sundqvist has three helpers over his last five games. He missed one contest due to an illness Jan. 3 versus the Senators, but he has since resumed his usual bottom-six role. Sundqvist probably won't generate a lot of offense -- he has seven points to go with 20 shots on net, 42 hits and 27 blocked shots over 30 appearances this season, so his fantasy potential is rather limited.