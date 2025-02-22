Oskar Sundqvist News: Chips in with helper

Sundqvist logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Sundqvist is seeing a larger role with the power play lately, and his last two points -- over a span of three games -- have come with the man advantage. He helped out on an Pavel Buchnevich tally late in the third period Saturday. Sundqvist is not a big scorer. He's at 11 points (three on the power play), 36 shots on net, 63 hits, 33 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 43 appearances, and he primarily sees bottom-six minutes at even strength, but the power-play time could make him a target for fantasy managers in deep formats.