Oskar Sundqvist News: Plucks apple in win

Sundqvist recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Sundqvist has a helper in consecutive games and four assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old has settled into a third-line role and appears likely to hold onto that spot after being an occasional scratch in December. The veteran forward has eight points, 20 shots on net, 43 hits, 29 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances.