Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist News: Pockets helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sundqvist produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Sundqvist had been a scratch for the previous two games after going without a point over four contests following his return from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old forward continues to fill a bottom-six role, so his chances on offense are likely to remain limited. Sundqvist is at 15 points, 36 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 48 appearances.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues
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