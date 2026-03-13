Oskar Sundqvist News: Pockets helper Friday
Sundqvist produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Sundqvist had been a scratch for the previous two games after going without a point over four contests following his return from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old forward continues to fill a bottom-six role, so his chances on offense are likely to remain limited. Sundqvist is at 15 points, 36 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 48 appearances.
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