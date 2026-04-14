Oskar Sundqvist News: Pots goal Tuesday
Sundqvist scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.
Sundqvist was back in the lineup for just the third time over eight games in April. The 32-year-old has a point in each of his last two outings despite the lack of playing time. He's at 17 points, 37 shots on net, 69 hits, 26 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 52 appearances, mainly in a fourth-line role.
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