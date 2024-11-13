Oskar Sundqvist News: Power-play goal in loss

Sundqvist scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Sundqvist has two goals over his last four games, an improvement on the goose egg he put up over his first five contests of the season. The 30-year-old has been in the power-play mix as well, playing on the second unit. He has just three shots on net to go with 11 hits and seven blocked shots this season, and as a defensive forward, Sundqvist probably won't get a lot of good looks on offense.