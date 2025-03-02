Oskar Sundqvist News: Records assist in loss

Sundqvist posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Sundqvist has two goals and four assists over his last eight outings. A larger power-play role has helped him produce in that stretch, but he's also earned three of those points at even strength. The 30-year-old is centering the third line currently, and he's at 15 points, 43 shots on net, 66 hits, 35 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances in a bottom-six role this year. That production is in line with his career norms.