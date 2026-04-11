Oskar Sundqvist News: Snags assist

Sundqvist posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sundqvist has been out of the lineup more often than not lately -- this was just his second appearance in the Blues' last 12 games. The 32-year-old has given way to some younger players as the Blues evaluate their options for 2026-27. Sundqvist has managed 16 points, 36 shots on net, 65 hits, 26 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 51 appearances. He is set to be the Blues' lone unrestricted free agent forward this summer.