Sundqvist recorded a secondary helper on the team's opening goal before he lit the lamp himself to give the Blues a 3-1 lead early in the second period. His pair of points Friday helped him break out of a 16-game scoreless drought and raised his season total in points to 12 through 33 appearances. With all three members of the team's fourth line going for two points Friday, Sundqvist should be able to slowly bounce back alongside the Blues' solid depth following his scoring drought. He is eight points away from securing the seventh 20-plus point campaign of his career.