Oskar Sundqvist News: Three-point burst in win

Sundqvist scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Sundqvist continues to take advantage of his role with the man advantage -- he has five points over his last five games, three of which have come on the power play. It's not an area he has much experience in, but it's a wrinkle head coach Jim Montgomery has added over the last couple of months. Sundqvist is now at five goals, nine assists, 39 shots on net, 63 hits, 34 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances in 2024-25, though he remains locked into a bottom-six role at even strength.