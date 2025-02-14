Otto Stenberg News: Adjusting to North America

Stenberg has picked up seven points over 12 contests with AHL Springfield this season.

Stenberg spent part of the campaign with Malmo of the SHL, earning just six points over 25 contests. He's been much better on the international stage, racking up 21 points over 18 contests while representing Sweden's U20 team, including eight points across seven games at the World Junior Championship. His AHL production is solid so far, and at 19 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow.