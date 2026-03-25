Otto Stenberg headshot

Otto Stenberg News: Goal, fight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Stenberg scored a goal, added two hits and logged five PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Stenberg fought Ryan Leonard in the second period. The 20-year-old Stenberg then had the last laugh with a third-period tally to stretch the Blues' lead to 2-0. The rookie forward hasn't found consistent offense in a bottom-six role yet, earning nine points, 22 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-4 rating over 24 appearances. His fight was his first trip to the sin bin in the NHL.

Otto Stenberg
St. Louis Blues
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