Otto Stenberg headshot

Otto Stenberg News: Recalled Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Stenberg was promoted from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Stenberg has appeared in 18 games this season in which he notched one goal on 17 shots, seven assists and 33 hits while averaging 14:00 of ice time. Even with the 20-year-old center on the roster, he is far from a lock to suit up versus the Islanders on Tuesday.

Otto Stenberg
St. Louis Blues
