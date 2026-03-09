Otto Stenberg News: Recalled Monday
Stenberg was promoted from AHL Springfield on Monday.
Stenberg has appeared in 18 games this season in which he notched one goal on 17 shots, seven assists and 33 hits while averaging 14:00 of ice time. Even with the 20-year-old center on the roster, he is far from a lock to suit up versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
