Otto Stenberg News: Shipped down to minors

Stenberg was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Stenberg has logged 32 games for the Blues as a rookie this season, notching three goals and seven helpers to go with 49 hits. Rather than keeping the 20-year-old center in the NHL for the final two games of the season, the organization is choosing to bolster the Thunderbirds' ranks ahead of a postseason push.