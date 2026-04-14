Otto Stenberg News: Shipped down to minors
Stenberg was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Stenberg has logged 32 games for the Blues as a rookie this season, notching three goals and seven helpers to go with 49 hits. Rather than keeping the 20-year-old center in the NHL for the final two games of the season, the organization is choosing to bolster the Thunderbirds' ranks ahead of a postseason push.
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