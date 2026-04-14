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Otto Stenberg News: Shipped down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Stenberg was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Stenberg has logged 32 games for the Blues as a rookie this season, notching three goals and seven helpers to go with 49 hits. Rather than keeping the 20-year-old center in the NHL for the final two games of the season, the organization is choosing to bolster the Thunderbirds' ranks ahead of a postseason push.

Otto Stenberg
St. Louis Blues
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