Allard signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Friday, Tim Hiebert of The Hockey News reports.

Allard is in his fourth year with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds. The fifth-round pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft put up 44 points in 55 contests at the same level last year. Given his draft position, he's still multiple years away from being a factor in the NHL.