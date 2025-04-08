Owen Allard News: Set to begin pro career

Utah reassigned Allard from OHL Soo to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Allard was selected in the fifth round, No. 135 overall, by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old just wrapped his fourth season with the Greyhounds, producing 14 goals and 28 points over 31 appearances. In addition to the remainder of 2024-25, Allard will most likely spend 2025-26 developing with the Roadrunners.