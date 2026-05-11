Owen Beck News: Elevated from minors

Beck was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.

With the Rocket eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs, the Habs brought up their Black Aces, including Beck. In 15 NHL games this year, the 22-year-old center notched one goal, 11 shots and 24 hits while averaging 9:11 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, Beck will likely continue splitting his time between the NHL and AHL, making him a low-end fantasy option.